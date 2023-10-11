Punjab Agricultural University introduces 'PBW1Chapati'

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 11 : The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana has introduced 'PBW1Chapati,' a wheat variety specifically designed to revolutionize chapati-making, Khalsa Vox reported.

The Khalsa Vox is a media portal that covers Punjab politics, history, culture, heritage and more.

The new wheat variety is popular among farmers in the region and paves the way for a chapati renaissance ahead of the rabi season.

The 'PBW1Chapati', despite its relatively lower yield compared to other wheat varieties, has become a sensation among farmers. With a staggering 300 quintals of seeds already sold at kisan melas and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, it is evident that this wheat variety has struck a chord with those who appreciate the art of making soft, sweet, and delectable chapattis.

PAU's Vice-Chancellor, Satbir Singh Gosal while speaking about the development, expressed his excitement, stating, "The 'PBW1Chapati' variety represents a significant breakthrough in the quest for perfect chapatis." The enthusiasm surrounding this wheat variety is driven by its exceptional qualities.

'PBW1Chapati' boasts bold grains and an impressive protein content of 12.13 per cent, making it a standout choice for those who prioritize nutritional value in their daily meals. It can hold its own against the traditional 'desi wheats' known for producing sweet and soft chapatis.

The chapatis made from 'PBW1Chapati' are distinguished by their enticing white colour, delightful sweetness, and consistent softness, even after prolonged cooking, as per Khalsa Vox.

Previously, the tall wheat variety C306 had set the gold standard for chapati quality. Subsequently, the PAU introduced PBW 175, which exhibited commendable chapati-making qualities.

However, 'PBW1Chapati' takes this tradition of excellence to a whole new level, promising chapati enthusiasts a truly unparalleled experience.

The new wheat variety's yield may be slightly lower compared to other wheat varieties but many farmers are choosing to cultivate it primarily for their own consumption due to its exceptional chapati-making attributes. The emphasis on quality over quantity has become the hallmark of this innovative wheat variety.

The 'PBW1Chapati''s introduction is not only a testament to the dedication of PAU in advancing agricultural practices but also a reflection of the evolving culinary preferences of the region.

As the rabi season approaches, farmers and consumers alike are eager to savor the delightful transformation that 'PBW1Chapati' promises to bring to their dining tables, according to Khalsa Vox.

