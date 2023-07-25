Punjab government signs MoU with BCEIPL, set to launch online course 'English for Work' 

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 25 : The Punjab government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Council Education India Pvt Limited (BCEIPL) on Monday to expand employment opportunities for the youth, reported Khalsa Vox.

The MoU was officially signed by the Director of Higher Education Amarpal Singh on behalf of the Punjab Government, and Managing Director of BCEIPL Duncan Wilson.

According to Khalsa Vox, the signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh, and the British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett.

Following that, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his optimism and highlighted the potential of MoU to open new directions for employment and skills enhancement for the youth.

Moreover, under the partnership, they will launch a specialized training course “English for Work” for students of government colleges under the Higher Education Department. The training program aims to upskill the employability of young individuals, making them more competitive in the job market, reported Khalsa Vox.

The “English for Work” course will be offered online and will have a “flipped classroom” approach. It will further aim to blend the flexibility of self-study with interactive live classes.

Moreover, the course will benefit from both pre and post-assessment tests to track their progress throughout the course. The participants will receive a recognized certificate after successful completion of the course which can be added to their credentials.

In the beginning of this course, around 5,000 students from government colleges will be offered the opportunity to undergo comprehensive training starting from this academic session.

Later, the Chief Minister expressed his hope and added that such strategic steps would contribute to reverse the brain drain phenomenon from the state, ensuring that talented individuals can find meaningful employment opportunities locally, according to Khalsa Vox.

The partnership between the Punjab government and BCEIPL will empower the youth, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge and hence providing them a brighter future.

With this partnership, Punjab stands poised to create a thriving workforce ready to take on the challenges of the ever-evolving global job market, Khalsa Vox reported.

