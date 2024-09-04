Punjab province faces rising organised crime threat: 960 suspects still at large in major cities

Lahore [Pakistan], September 4 : In Pakistan's Punjab Province, ten major cities are currently facing a serious threat from organised crime. Law enforcement is encountering considerable difficulties in capturing dangerous suspects, according to Samaa TV.

The report states that there are currently 960 suspects wanted for serious crimes, including illegal occupation, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and murder, who remain at large. The cities most affected are Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad, where criminal activities have increased. Bhawalpur tops the list with several active dangerous criminals, with 264 still evading arrest.

Dera Ghazi Khan has 134 suspects involved in serious crimes who are still at large, while Faisalabad and Sahiwal are notable hotspots, with 53 and 55 dangerous suspects, respectively, remaining unaccounted for.

The report further notes that despite substantial efforts, the police have apprehended only 491 of the 1,451 identified suspects. This leaves 960 suspects, many of whom are deemed highly dangerous, still at large and posing an ongoing threat to public safety. The difficulty in capturing these criminals has become a major challenge for law enforcement, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current strategies against organised crime in the province.

The crime situation in Punjab Province, Pakistan, is a serious concern. The region faces challenges with various forms of criminal activity, including organised crime, extortion, illegal occupation, kidnapping for ransom, and murder. Law enforcement agencies are struggling to manage and mitigate these threats effectively. Despite ongoing efforts, many dangerous suspects remain at large, and the effectiveness of current strategies to combat organised crime is under scrutiny. The persistent presence of these criminals poses a significant risk to public safety and underscores the need for enhanced measures to address the situation.

In Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, the crime situation is varied and complex. The province experiences violent crimes such as murder and armed robbery, with rural areas sometimes facing issues like land disputes and honour-based violence, while urban areas deal with street crime and gang-related violence.

Property crimes, including theft and burglary, are prevalent and influenced by economic conditions and social issues. Economic disparities also contribute to higher crime rates, particularly in areas with high poverty and unemployment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor