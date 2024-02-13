Punjabi University brings revolution, introduces "PURAN" system to enhance typing in Gurmukhi script on internet

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 13 : A revolutionary system has been developed at the Department of Computer Science in Punjabi University to enhance the typing experience in the Gurmukhi script on the internet, as repotred by Khalsa Vox.

The innovative system, named "PURAN", is designed to provide users with appropriate sentence suggestions as they type, catering to various topics and expressions.

Gurjot Singh Mahi lead the innovation under the expert guidance of Dr. Amandeep Verma, according to Khalsa Vox, adding that this research marks a significant leap forward in linguistic technology.

The system does not only suggests sentences but also ensures their relevance to the user's intended topic.

Amandeep Verma emphasised the novelty of this achievement, and further noted that while similar systems exist for the English language, there has been a notable gap in research pertaining to local dialects.

With a focus on the Gurmukhi script, this project fills that void, and promises a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape for Punjabi speakers, Khalsa Vox reported.

The research paper detailing this system and recognizing its impact and ingenuity, was awarded with the prestigious title of "Best Research Paper" at the International Conference on "New Emerging Trends in Engineering" held in Kozhikode, Kerala.

This accolade further underscores its potential to revolutionize language technology on a global scale.

Moreover, the functionality of this system is simple yet transformative.

Through this system, as users begin typing a sentence, the system will offer complete suggestions tailored to their specific topic.

With just a click, users can effortlessly access fully formed sentences, streamlining the writing process and facilitating clearer communication in the Gurmukhi script, as reported by Khalsa Vox.

Gurjot Singh Mahi, the driving force behind this innovation, emphasized the importance of employing models and methods that yield optimal results.

Through meticulous research and development, "PURAN" emerged as the most user-friendly and effective solution, embodying a fusion of technological prowess and linguistic finesse.

Further, Vice-Chancellor Arvind lauded this achievement as a pivotal step towards modernizing the Punjabi language.

He also reiterated the necessity of such research endeavors in ensuring the vitality and relevance of regional languages in the digital age.

The Gurmukhi script took a significant stride forward into the digital realm as Punjabi University came up with this pioneering system.

As users harness the power of "PURAN," they not only enhance their typing experience but also contribute to the preservation and proliferation of linguistic diversity in the online sphere.

Moreover, this commendable feat stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and the boundless potential of interdisciplinary collaboration.

