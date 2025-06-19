Purpose and pragmatism: Indian Foreign Policy sees deeper, futuristic relations with global powers

New Delhi [India], June 19 : India's foreign engagements have entered a new phase of dynamism and purpose, driven by its commitment to strategic autonomy and multilateral cooperation. In recent years, India's relations with global powers have deepened, with the partnerships reflecting India's evolving role on the global platform.

Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, India has led with purpose and pragmatism.

In recent times, India's relations with the United States, Russia, France, and the countries in West Asia have grown deeper, more structured, and increasingly future-oriented. From defence and trade to technology and people-to-people ties, these partnerships reflect India's evolving role as a key player on the global stage.

India's relations with the United States have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues. The relationship has grown into a high-trust and future-focused partnership over the past eleven years. Initiatives such as the US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce &Technology) signalled a strong push towards deeper cooperation in defence, trade and technology. Under "Mission 500," both sides aim to double bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030 and plan to finalise a comprehensive trade agreement by autumn 2025. Defence ties were further strengthened with the announcement of a new ten-year Framework for the Major Defence Partnership. India's armed forces continue to benefit from the inclusion of cutting-edge US platforms such as the C-130J, C-17, P-8I, Apache, and MQ-9B.

The last eleven years have seen India-Russia ties becoming deeper, structured. As a trusted strategic partner, Russia has remained central to India's foreign policy. A key milestone was the first 2+2 Dialogue held in December 2021, bringing together Foreign and Defence Ministers alongside summit-level talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin. Defence cooperation has expanded from simple purchases to joint production and research, covering platforms like the S-400 system, T-90 tanks, Su-30 MKI jets, and BrahMos missiles.

India and France share a long-standing and trusted partnership built on shared democratic values, respect for international law, and belief in multilateralism. The ties span security, economy, climate, and people-to-people links. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France from 10 to 12 February 2025 at President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. Bilateral talks in Paris and Marseille advanced cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, built around security, the planet, and people. Defence remains a key pillar, with the induction of 36 Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force standing as a symbol of deep trust and collaboration. Earlier, in July 2023, Prime Minister Modi had visited France as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day.

With the UK, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has strengthened across all sectors. The recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention is a milestone in the bilateral ties, which will unlock huge potential in key sectors. Significant initiatives have been taken in technology, defence and security, health and infrastructure financing sectors, including the Technology and Security Initiative, and the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge

India and the EU, the two largest democracies, open market economies and pluralistic societies, share a strategic partnership since 2004. Beyond the regular India-EU summits, the two sides have also established a Trade and Technology Council (TTC) - a dedicated platform to anchor discussions on issues of strategic importance at the intersection of trade, trusted technology, and security. Notably, this is the first such mechanism for India with any partner and the second for the EU after its TTC with the United States. The first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025 was a milestone event in bilateral ties, which encompassed discussions across sectors with over 20 ministerial-level meetings in addition to the interaction at the leaders' level.

India's ties with the Middle East have grown significantly, driven by strategic, economic, and cultural engagement. With Saudi Arabia, relations date back to 1947 and were further strengthened during the Strategic Partnership Council meeting in Jeddah on 22 April 2025, co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Key developments included new Ministerial Committees on Defence and Cultural Cooperation and progress by the High-Level Task Force on Investment, including plans for two refineries. The over 2.65 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia continues to be a vital link between the two nations. India-UAE relations, established in 1972, have deepened across trade and strategic platforms like BRICS and I2U2. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in effect since May 2022, has boosted bilateral trade. India-Qatar ties have grown with regular high-level engagement and strong defence cooperation. During the State Visit of Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in February 2025, Qatar announced a USD 10 billion investment in sectors like infrastructure, food security, and technology. Both sides agreed to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and to double bilateral trade by 2030. They also welcomed the launch of India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) at QNB's Points of Sale in Qatar, with plans for a nationwide rollout.

India's journey over the past 11 years showcases its transformation into a confident global power.

Its commitment to regional partnerships reflects a nation that places its people first while contributing to global stability.

With a focus on self-reliance, from defence production to technological innovation, India has strengthened its sovereignty and global standing. This era of bold leadership and inclusive diplomacy positions India as a pivotal force in shaping a balanced, prosperous world order.

