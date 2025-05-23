"Purpose of the visit is to apprise global community about India's fight against terrorism", India's ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar

Moscow [Russia], May 23 : India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, emphasised that the all-party delegation's visit to Russia and four other countries is to "apprise the global community" about India's fight against terrorism.

He said that the purpose of the all-party delegation visit is to share serious concerns about the escalation that Pakistan did by launching a terror attack, which was among the worst ones of its kind.

"As you know and it has been explained by the honourable members of parliament before they left for this tour which includes Russia and four other countries. The purpose of the visit is to apprise the global community, in this particular case, the Russian Federation, about India's fight against terrorism and share out serious concerns about the escalation that Pakistan did by launching a terror attack which was among the worst ones of its kind", Ambassador Vinay Kumar told ANI.

He informed about the schedule of the all-party delegation and stated that they would meet the officials of the Russian foreign ministry, Russian parliamentarians and hold interactions with the Russian media.

"Tomorrow, the honourable members of parliament will be meeting Russian parliamentarians, officials in foreign ministry, think tanks, academicians, opinion makers and they would also have interaction with the media representatives to share the thoughts and also it is in keeping with the strong traditions of consultations and cooperations which the two countries have within the framework of special and privileged strategic partnership that the two countries have. So, it would be quite active and busy two and half days that this delegation would have in Moscow", Vinay Kumar added.

Vinay Kumar further asserted that India and Russia have a "long history" in countering terrorism. He said that the visit of the all-party delegation is to share the sentiments, recent developments and "seek the understanding of Russian Federation, government and opinion makers."

"Well, first of all, India-Russia cooperation in countering terrorism has a long history. In fact, the first joint working group on countering terrorism that was established by India with any country was with Russian Federation in 2002 and since then we have had consultations on this issue. But in this case, the visit of multi-party parliamentary delegation is to share the sentiments, share the recent developments and seek the understanding of Russian Federation, government and opinion makers, the need for zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations", Vinay Kumar told ANI.

India has sent an all-party delegation to highlight the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow ahead of India's global outreach program on Operation Sindoor. The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

