Putin appreciates India's peace efforts, slams West for supporting "coup d'etat" in Kyiv

Tianjin [China], September 1 : Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated India and China's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, countering the White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro's narrative of New Delhi funding the war.

Addressing the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, Putin slammed Ukraine's western allies, which he claimed supported the "coup d'etat in Kyiv", which ultimately resulted in the crisis in Ukraine.

"Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as a result of an 'invasion' but as a result of a coup d'etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's western allies," Putin slammed.

Putin remarks oppose the narrative pushed by Peter Navarro that the conflict is "PM Modi's war", accusing India of acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" while justifying its 50 per cent tariffs on India.

"Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says give us more money (for its war). Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses, as well as workers, lose because India's high tariffs cause job losses, lower incomes, and reduced wages. The taxpayers lose because we have to fund Modi's war." Navarro had told Bloomberg in an interview.

Additionally, Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

"The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.

Chinese President Xi called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

PM Modi also stressed the need to boost connectivity between the members to boost trade.

"India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust, PM Modi said.

The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump's transactional bullying alienated most of its allies.

