Putin asks Russian Cabinet to take measures to ensure safety at coal mines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with taking steps to ensure personnel safety at coal mines as well as shutting down those that are prone to accidents after an explosion at a Kemerovo region mine left 51 dead.

On December 2, the president held a meeting on the state of the coal mining industry in the Kemerovo region.

"A gradual decommissioning of coal mines with a high risk of accidents (while taking into account an analysis of the consequences of such decommissioning for the economy and social sphere)," the presidential order posted by his office on Monday read.

The president also ordered the cabinet to update the country's administrative violations code, adding penalties for not draining gas during coal mining, and the operation of mines where owners refrain from doing so should be suspended, according to the statement.

Putin also ordered the government to organise the use of video recording as part of state safety oversight at hazardous industrial facilities, as well as consider increasing compensation payments to workers at such facilities.

On November 25, a methane explosion occurred at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo Region. A total of 285 people were underground. As a result of the accident, 51 people died, including five first responders. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

