Putin 'destroying Russia' by refusing to negotiate war with Ukraine, says Trump

Washington, Jan 22 US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "destroying Russia" by refusing to negotiate an end to the ongoing war with Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Speaking to reporters upon his return to the Oval Office on Monday, Trump urged Putin to seek a peace deal, emphasising the toll the prolonged conflict is taking on Russia.

"He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump stated. "I think Russia's going to be in big trouble."

Trump revealed that plans for a meeting with Putin are already underway, expressing optimism about the possibility of reaching a resolution.

Reflecting on his earlier interactions with the Russian leader, Trump said, "I got along with him great, I would hope he wants to make a deal."

Commenting on the unexpected duration of the war, Trump remarked, "Most people thought that war would have been over in about one week, and now you're into three years, right?"

He also noted the strain on Russia's economy, including the impact of inflation.

Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also interested in negotiating peace.

"Zelensky wants to make a deal," he said, despite his previous criticisms of the Ukrainian leader.

During his campaign, Trump promised to swiftly end the conflict, even suggesting he could achieve peace within 24 hours of taking office.

Addressing reporters, he reiterated his determination, stating, "We're going to try and get it done as quickly as possible. You know, the war with Ukraine and Russia should have never started."

Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio, echoed the sentiment for peace but emphasised the challenges of negotiations.

"Each side would have to concede something," Rubio said while acknowledging Russia as "the aggressor" in the conflict.

