Putin gives another luxury Russian limousine to Kim as gift

Seoul, June 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin gave another Russian luxury vehicle as a gift to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of their summit in Pyongyang, according to news reports on Wednesday.

Putin gave Kim a new Aurus vehicle and a tea set, and these items were among the many gifts exchanged between the two leaders, Russia's TASS news agency reported, quoting Yury Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, as saying.

This is the second Aurus car that Putin has gifted to Kim. North Korea revealed in February that Putin had given Kim an Aurus limousine as a gift, according to Yonhap news agency.

Kim rode with Putin in the first Aurus vehicle from Sunan airport to the Kumsusan Guest House after Putin arrived in the North Korean capital early Wednesday.

Photos released by Russian and other foreign media showed Putin and Kim taking turns to take the wheel in the new Aurus around the guest house following the summit talks.

Giving a vehicle as a gift to Kim constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council sanctions banning the supply, sale and transfer of luxury items to North Korea, under Resolution 2397 adopted in December 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor