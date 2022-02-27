Putin has rejected 'good faith' efforts of US, allies to address mutual security concerns through dialogue : Blinken on Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the "good faith" efforts of the United States and its allies to address Washington's mutual security concerns through dialogue and to avoid needless conflict and human suffering, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, adding that US is imposing sanctions on Putin and three members of Russia's Security Council for Ukraine crisis.

"We are united with our allies and partners in our commitment to ensure the Russian government pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign and democratic state," a US Stated Department said in a readout.

"In coordination with allies and partners, we are imposing sanctions on President Putin and three members of Russia's Security Council directly responsible for the further invasion of Ukraine: Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, and First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov," it added.

According to the US Department, the Department of the Treasury has designated Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov. In a corresponding action, the Department of State has designated Shoigu and Gerasimov pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because these individuals have been determined to operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian economy.

The US Treasury has already designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council, and we will look to designate more in the future if Russia does not stop its unprovoked campaign against Ukraine, the statement added.

"We will continue to coordinate closely with partners and allies to impose severe consequences on Russia for its war against Ukraine. Sustained diplomacy over several months with partners and allies at every level has strengthened our unity of purpose, resolve, and coordination on measures that will be felt deeply in Russia, particularly those most responsible for Russia's hostile actions against its neighbors, including the architects of this war," it said further.

Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

