Putin, Japanese PM discuss security talks, Ukraine over phone
By ANI | Published: February 17, 2022 10:41 PM2022-02-17T22:41:58+5:302022-02-17T22:50:13+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the security talks between Russia and the West as well as the Ukrainian crisis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the security talks between Russia and the West as well as the Ukrainian crisis.
According to a Kremlin statement, Putin informed Kishida in detail of the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the establishment of long-term and legally binding security guarantees.
Putin also explained the origins and causes of the intra-Ukrainian conflict, outlining Russia's fundamental approaches to its settlement in accordance with the 2015 Minsk agreements and decisions adopted in the Normandy format.
As for Russian-Japanese relations, the leaders expressed common interest in the constructive development of bilateral ties on the basis of existing agreements, including in the trade and economic sphere. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app