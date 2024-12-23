Putin meets Slovak PM Robert Fico; discuss transit of Russian gas

Moscow, Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was on a working visit in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting was planned several days ago, and the two leaders held talks in a one-on-one meeting, Peskov said during an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist of Russia's state TV and radio company VGTRK, on Sunday, adding that the two sides were expected to discuss international issues and the transit of Russian gas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, according to Fico, the meeting was a reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said Thursday at a European Union summit in Brussels that he was against any transit of gas through Ukraine to Slovakia.

Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and to Slovakia, the Slovak prime minister said, adding that it is practically impossible after January 1, 2025, when the current contract expires, given the attitude of Zelensky.

Top EU officials were informed about the trip and its purpose on Friday, Fico said.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has confirmed that his country will halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory starting January 1, 2025.

The resumption of gas transit would be only possible at the request of the European Commission and if Ukraine transports non-Russian gas, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Friday, citing Shmyhal.

Notably, Ukraine used to be a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Slovakia is dependent on gas passing through Ukraine and Fico has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to extend the contract, which expires at the end of the year.

The Slovak government office could not be immediately reached for comment and did not immediately reply to emailed questions. Ukraine has repeatedly said it would not extend the transit deal with Russia nearly 34 months into a war between the neighbours.

Slovakia, which has a long-term contract with Russian giant Gazprom, has been trying to keep receiving gas through Ukraine, saying buying elsewhere would cost it 220 million euros ($229 million) more in transit expenses.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv will not extend its five-year gas transportation deal with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024. The move has raised concern for Slovakia, which has a long-term contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

