Putin, Netanyahu phone call over Gaza, ahead of UNSC vote on US resolution as Russia offers counter proposal

Moscow [Russia], November 16 : Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Gaza and the region with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call, his office said.

"A thorough exchange of views took place concerning the situation in the Middle Eastern region, including developments in the Gaza Strip in the context of implementing the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detained persons, the status quo around Iran's nuclear program, and issues related to contributing towards further stabilization in Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement as per TASS.

The phone call took place on Saturday, the Russian state media reported.

On October 6 this year, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on resolving the conflict in Gaza, with Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey acting as mediators.

On October 9, the parties signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump.

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered into force on October 10. Phase one of the ceasefire includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

The United States has proposed a UN Security Council resolution to back President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza

It will be put to a vote at the UN Security Council on November 17. The Times of Israel, which stated it had obtained a draft of the resolution last week, reported that it includes the entirety of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also endorsed during a joint press conference with the US president in September.

As per the draft of the US resolution, it authorised member states to "establish a temporary International Stabilization Force," and indicated the mandate would run through 2027. The stated roles of this force include protecting civilians, securing humanitarian corridors, decommissioning weapons from non-state armed groups, and working with a trained Palestinian police force. The ISF is meant to coordinate with Israel, Egypt, and the new Palestinian police, per the US draft.

Countries that expressed willingness to contribute troops have said they would need a UN resolution enshrining the force.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on Friday that Moscow had to prepare an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution to the American one on achieving sustainable peace in Gaza. Russia's draft resolution on Gaza calls on the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council with options for implementing the relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan.

"UNSC resolutions are supposed to reflect the universally recognised international legal framework and reaffirm fundamental decisions and principles, first and foremost the two-State solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. Unfortunately, these provisions were not given due regard in the US draft. In this context, the Russian Federation felt obliged to propose an alternative draft UNSC resolution on achieving sustainable peace in the Gaza Strip," according to the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN, Russian news agency TASS reported.

