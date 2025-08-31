Putin reaffirms cooperation with China ahead of SCO Summit

Moscow [Russia], August 31 : Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed cooperation between Russia and China

In an interview with Xinhua published on Saturday, Putin expressed his eagerness to hold a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on "all aspects" of Russia's bilateral agenda.

"I look forward to in-depth discussions with President Xi Jinping on all aspects of our bilateral agenda, including political and security cooperation, as well as economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. And, as always, we will exchange views on pressing regional and international issues," Putin told the Chinese state news agency.

Noting the "unprecedented" growth in Russia-China relations, Putin said that the bilateral trade with Moscow's leading partner has grown by about USD 100 billion since 2021.

"In terms of trade volume, China is by far Russia's leading partner, while last year Russia ranked fifth among China's foreign trade partners," Putin told Xinhua news agency, adding that transactions between Russia and China are almost completely carried out in rubles and yuan.

Putin also reaffirmed that China remains its leading importer of oil and gas, adding that the two sides continue their joint efforts to reduce bilateral trade barriers.

"Russia firmly retains its position as a leading exporter of oil and gas to China. Since the Power of Siberia pipeline began its operation in 2019, cumulative deliveries of natural gas have already exceeded 100 billion cubic metres. In 2027, we plan to launch another major gas route, the so-called Far Eastern Route," he specified.

"We continue our joint efforts to reduce bilateral trade barriers. In recent years, the export of pork and beef to China has been launched," Putin noted, adding that "Russia is one of the world's principal markets for Chinese car exports."

The SCO Summit comes amidst US tariffs imposed on many of its member countries, incluiding India on who a staggering total of 50 per cent was imposed.

Putin said that SCO contributes to "shaping a multipolar world order" as it promotes equal cooperation without targeting any third parties and mutual respect for the uniqueness of each nation.

Putin hoped that the summit would strengthen its members' ability to address contemporary challenges and threats while projecting a consolidated solidarity.

"The SCO's appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: a firm commitment to its founding philosophy, openness to equal cooperation, not targeting third parties, and respect for the national characteristics and uniqueness of each nation. Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations," Putin said as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

"The summit will inject powerful new momentum into the SCO, strengthen its capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space. All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order," Putin added.

The Russian President has arrived in China to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, which will take place from August 31 to September 1. During the summit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.

PM Modi's visit to China is his first in seven years and come at a time when US has imposed 50 percent tariffs on India as punitive action for India's purchase of Russian oil.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin this evening. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005. During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

