"Putin should withdraw troops from Ukraine...": Polish envoy stresses need to end conflict soon

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Polish Charge d'affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski, emphasised the urgency of ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which he said is in a very "serious situation," adding that the sooner the conflict ends, the better.

"We all hope that this war will end soon because innocent people are dying on the battlefield at the moment. So this is a very serious situation, and the sooner the conflict ends, the better," Domzalski told ANI.

He emphasised that the solution to the conflict could be 'simple' if Russian President Putin withdraws troops from Ukraine and returns the prisoners of war.

"There is a very simple solution (to the war) Russian President Putin should withdraw his troops from Ukraine and return the prisoners of war, but let's see what we can achieve," he added.

The Polish diplomat also commented on Poland's strong relationship with the United States during the first presidency of Donald Trump, expressing hope for the continuation of such ties in his second administration.

"We (Poland) had very good relations with the US during Trump 1.0, and we hope that this relation will continue," Domzalski said.

He highlighted Poland's efforts to stay engaged with the incoming US Republican administration, stressing the importance of strengthening transatlantic relations.

"We maintain close contact with the incoming Republican administration and we also, as a part of our EU presidency, prioritise transatlantic ties in the sense of maintaining unity and strengthening cooperation because of the global situation, regional conflicts, and the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the Polish Charge d'affaires added.

Domzalski further discussed Poland's defence priorities, noting the country's commitment to increasing defence spending.

"We are the biggest spender in terms of defence, as you rightly mentioned, it's almost exceeding 4 per cent, and we hope to increase it almost to 5 per cent because of our security," he stated, while also urging other European Union and NATO members to prioritise their security.

"We also hope that other EU members, other NATO members will prioritise their security," he added.

