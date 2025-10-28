Putin terminates plutonium disposal agreement with US

Moscow [Russia], October 28 : Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law terminating the already defunct plutonium disposal agreement with the United States, aimed to limit production of nuclear weapons-grade material, RT reported.

The lower house of Parliament approved the bill earlier this month, while the Federation Council, the upper chamber, gave its consent last Wednesday. The legislation came into effect on Monday following Putin's approval.

The agreement, signed in September 2000, required both Russia and the United States to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium that was no longer needed for military purposes.

Moscow had suspended the accord in October 2016, citing "hostile actions" by the US, including the imposition of sanctions and growing influence of NATO near its eastern borders, RT reported.

This development comes after Russia successfully tested a nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile. Putin in his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia's bicameral parliament) stated that Moscow had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile to extend its range practically indefinitely. According to Putin, this would be a low-flying missile with an unpredictable trajectory, TASS reported.

Putin was cited as saying that the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has no analogues in the world. He said Moscow had successfully tested the weapon and would work towards deploying it. Russian officials claim it remained airborne for about 15 hours and covered about 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles).

This adds to the US President Donald Trump's "frustrations" over slow progress being made on a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Recently, the US imposed new sanctions on Russian oil companies, citing ot as an "appropriate and necessary" step to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The president (Donald Trump) has always maintained that he would implement sanctions on Russia when he felt it was appropriate and necessary. And yesterday was that day. The president has also long expressed his frustration with Vladimir Putin (Russian President) and both sides of this war (Russia-Ukraine)", Leavitt said during a press briefing at the White House," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

