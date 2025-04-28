Putin thanks North Korea for supporting Russia, praises DPRK troops for "heroism" in fighting Ukrainian forces

Moscow [Russia], April 28 : Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to North Korea for helping Russian forces defeat a group of Ukrainian fighters in the Kursk Region. He praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and commended Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) soldiers for their "heroism, excellent training and dedication" during the fighting.

In a statement released by Kremlin on Monday, Putin said, "On April 26, 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation finally defeated the group of Ukrainian militants that invaded the Kursk Region, putting an end to the criminal provocation perpetrated by the Ukrainian authorities in an attempt to seize part of the Russian Federation territory."

The statement added, "Units of the Korean People's Army played an active role in the fight that brought the defeat of the neo-Nazi formations of the Kiev regime that invaded our territory, in full compliance with international law and in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea of June 19, 2024... Our Korean friends' move was guided by a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradery. We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful, personally to the Chairman of State Affairs, Comrade Kim Jong-un, as well as the entire leadership and the people of the DPRK. We commend the DPRK soldiers' heroism, their excellent training and dedication displayed while fighting, shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers, defending our Motherland as their own. They fulfilled their duty with honour and valour, covering themselves with unfading glory."

Putin further said that the Russian people will always remember the courage of the DPRK special forces and honour those who sacrificed their lives for Russia. He further expressed confidence that the close friendship, cooperation, and partnership between Russia and North Korea will continue to deepen and develop in the future.

"The Russian people will never forget the heroism of the DPRK special forces. We will always honour the heroes who gave their lives for Russia, for our common freedom, fighting side by side with their Russian brothers in arms. We are confident that the strong bond of friendship, neighbourly relations and cooperation between our countries, tempered on the battlefield, will continue to grow and expand across the board," Putin said.

Earlier today, North Korea, for the first time, confirmed it had sent troops to fight for Russia against Ukraine, and the "sacred mission" was aimed at strengthening friendship with Moscow.

The state news agency KCNA said, as per a report in Yonhap, the state media of South Korea, that Pyongyang's military claimed its soldiers helped Russian forces "completely liberate" the Kursk border region, according to an order given by Kim Jong Un.

