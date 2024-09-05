Putin urges quick adoption of law for Far East development areas

Vladivostok, Sep 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) and the government to expedite legislation necessary for establishing international priority development areas (PDAs) in the Far East region.

"The first international PDAs are planned to be established here in Primorsky Krai," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum plenary session. "They are expected to offer globally competitive conditions for foreign investors, primarily from friendly countries."

Putin highlighted strong interest from China and Belarus, with Belarus potentially participating in developing a new deep-water port in Primorsky Krai, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that using foreign standards for design and construction should encourage greater cooperation with international partners.

--IANS

