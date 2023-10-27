"Putin will fail": Rishi Sunak reiterates UK's "unshakable support" to Ukraine

London [UK], October 27 : United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday had a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated his country's support to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

He said that the UK's support remains "unshakable" adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will fail".

"Good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa this morning on the latest military situation and the importance of getting grain out of Ukrainian ports. Our support for Ukraine and the defence of its freedom remains unshakeable. As I said earlier this week: Putin will fail," Sunak posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Zelenskyy appreciated Sunak's support and discussed further defence cooperation with UK including for missiles and anti-drone capabilities.

"I spoke with @RishiSunak. The United Kingdom's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. I greatly appreciate it," Zelenskyy posted on X.

The Ukrainian President updated the UK PM about the Russian attacks in Avdiivka and the progress in Ukraine's grain corridor at the Black Sea.

"I updated Rishi on Russian attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Our warriors stopped them and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, who lost at least a brigade of personnel. We discussed further defense cooperation, particularly more missiles and anti-drone capabilities for Ukraine's air defense," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "I informed Rishi of Russia's actions in the Black Sea, which put civilian navigation at risk. Ukraine's grain corridor will continue to work, despite all difficulties".

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed that stopping the escalation is in the best interests of the global community.

