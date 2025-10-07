Qatar: Piyush Goyal highlights PM Modi's vision for self-reliant, prosperous India; urges diaspora for deeper collaboration

Doha [Qatar], October 7 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who is in Qatar to co-chair the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant and prosperous India.

During his visit, Goyal addressed the Indian community at an event in Doha and appreciated their contribution in advancing the bilateral ties. He also urged them to explore new avenues to deepen collaboration and cement business and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Addressed an Indian Community event in Doha, appreciating the invaluable contribution of our diaspora in advancing India-Qatar bilateral relations. Spoke about PM @NarendraModi ji's vision for a self-reliant and prosperous India, a cornerstone in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Also, urged the community to explore new avenues for deeper collaboration and to further strengthen business and cultural ties between India and Qatar", he wrote on X.

At the community event, he also suggested that Indians living in Qatar create an integrated database to facilitate connection.

Goyal said that the effort must work to connect all Indians to at least one Indian association.

"There's no integrated database of all the people who live in Qatar having roots back home in India. I'm suggesting this not out of any compulsion or desire to showcase the strength of the Indian community, but from the point of view that in good or bad times, it's always beneficial to be able to connect. While the embassy may not engage in such activities, to avoid any misunderstanding, we could consider launching an initiative since we have over a hundred associations working in different parts of Qatar. Let us make an effort to reach out to our brothers and sisters and ensure that every person who has come to Qatar to serve the nation, representing India, is a member of at least one association. We can easily create a simple online registration with basic information, no confidential information, no intrusion on privacy, no misuse of any data, but just the ability to connect," he said.

Goyal, who is currently in Doha, also planted a sapling at the Indian Embassy in Doha as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, Goyal and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, discussed the proposed India-Qatar FTA, focusing on finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The two sides reviewed bilateral trade performance, addressed trade barriers, and explored avenues to enhance trade and investment flows.

Bilateral trade between India and Qatar is significant, with trade estimated at over $14 billion in 2024-25, highlighting the potential for further growth and cooperation.

