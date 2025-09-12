Qatar PM to meet US officials after UN condemns Israeli attack on Hamas in Doha

Doha [Qatar], September 12 : Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is scheduled to meet top US officials, Al Jazeera reported, after members of the United Nations Security Council roundly condemned Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha.

Hamas has pledged to continue fighting in the wake of the Israeli assault, saying its key demands - including the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and reconstruction of the territory - "have not wavered."

The developments followed a statement by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on September 10, who said in a press briefing that the United States administration had informed the Qatari government about Israel's "impending strikes" on Doha. Qatar, however, denied receiving any prior information and called the statement "baseless."

Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the call came only after the explosions had already begun.

"The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha," Al Ansari posted on X.

This came after Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN.

Addressing the press briefing, Leavitt said, "President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she said, underlining the close ties between Washington and Doha.

Israel carried out the attack against Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, which had been a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. Hamas said the strike killed five members but failed to assassinate the negotiating delegation.

According to CNN, Qatar's Prime Minister called Israel a "rogue player" in the Middle East.

"This attack ... we can only describe it as a state terrorism," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said. "This is a message to the entire region: that there is rogue player in the region," he said at a news conference, as per CNN.

The Prime Minister further said that the US contacted Qatar only 10 minutes after the attack took place, and alleged that Israel used weapons that evaded radar detection, CNN reported.

Israeli officials later confirmed that more than 10 fighter jets were involved in the operation. According to CNN, Israel had US-made F-35I stealth aircraft, which were designed to avoid radar detection.

