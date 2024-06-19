Qatar ranks 11th in IMD's 2024 World Competitiveness Booklet

Doha [Qatar], June 19 (ANI/WAM): Qatar has ranked 11th of 67 countries, most of which are developed countries, in the 2024 World Competitiveness Booklet, issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, compared to 12th last year.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the report ranked Qatar 4th, 7th, 11th and 33rd respectively across the economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure factors.

The competitiveness assessment was based on the developments witnessed by a comprehensive set of data and indicators provided at the local level, along with the results of an opinion poll of a sample of company managers and businessmen on the business environment and the competitiveness of the Qatari economy, as well as comparing such data and indicators with counterparts from other reviewed countries.

Qatar's rank was positively influenced by the outstanding performance of many subfactors classified under the four factors mentioned above. Under the economic performance factor, the most prominent indicators were the unemployment rate, youth unemployment rate, and terms of trade index in which the country ranked first globally.

Within the government efficiency factor, the Qatari economy ranked first in both the consumption tax rate and the personal income tax rate, while it ranked second in the public finance index. As for the business efficiency factor, Qatar ranked first globally in both the effectiveness of corporate boards and the migrant stock, while it came in second place globally in the working hours index. Under the infrastructure factor, Qatar ranked first in the subfactors of energy infrastructure and the number of internet users per 1,000 people. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor