Qatar, Saudi Arabia slam Israeli Knesset's West Bank sovereignty move as "blatant violation"

Doha [Qatar], October 23 : Qatar and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset approving two laws aimed at "imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank", calling it a "blatant violation" of the rights of the Palestinian people, and a challenge to international law.

"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli Knesset's preliminary approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and a settlement. The State of Qatar considers this a blatant violation of the historical rights of the Palestinian people and a challenge to international law and relevant resolutions," read an official statement posted by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also condemned the approval of the laws, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressing the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli Knesset's approval, in preliminary reading, of two draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and legitimising Israeli sovereignty over an illegal colonial settlement, according to an official statement.

"The Kingdom stresses its complete rejection of all settlement and expansionist violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities. The Kingdom reiterates its support for the inherent and historical right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions," the Saudi Foreign Ministry's statement read.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community, especially the Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities and to take urgent action to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to halt their expansionist plans and settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories", the statement read.

"Ministry reaffirms the State of Qatar's firm and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital", the ministry mentioned.

Earlier, the Israeli parliament voted to give preliminary approval to a bill to impose Israeli sovereignty on the occupied West Bank, in a move tantamount to annexation of the Palestinian territory, which would be a blatant violation of international law, reported Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reported that the bill was opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party; however, the vote passed with the narrowest of margins, 25-24, in the 120-seat Knesset. This is the first of four votes needed to pass it into law.

A Knesset statement said the bill was approved in a preliminary reading "to apply the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria (West Bank)".

It will now go to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee for further deliberations. The vote, which came a month after US President Donald Trump stated he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, was held during a visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Israel to shore up the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

