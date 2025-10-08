Qatar says Egypt talks focused on obstacles to ending Gaza conflict under Trump's peace plan

Doha [Qatar], October 8 : Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said that talks in Egypt focused on addressing key obstacles to "end this tragic war," Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar remains committed to the success of ongoing negotiations on US President Donald Trump's peace plan "and the pursuit of a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, marking an end to this tragic war," as reported by Al Jazeera.

Negotiations are currently focused on identifying "key obstacles hindering the implementation" of Trump's plan, and on "clarifying the practical details of its execution".

Some details discussed include the deployment of international forces in Gaza, the exchange of captives and prisoners, and humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.

"All parties involved are strongly supportive of the plan and are working toward consensus," but there are "numerous technical details [that] remain to be addressed".

The talks are based on a 20-point plan proposed by Trump to end the war, as per Al Jazeera.

"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters earlier. "I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East."

Trump said the US would do "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire, although he did not elaborate.

Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel visited the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side, expressing hope US President Donald Trump's plan will help fully reopen it and humanitarian aid can surge into famine-hit Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking at a news conference at the crossing, van Weel voiced "deep concern" over the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza and praised Egypt's role in facilitating the entry of aid and medical evacuations.

He expressed hope Trump's proposal will "improve conditions on the ground and fully reopen the crossing from the Palestinian side to allow a smoother flow of aid".

Thousands of trucks loaded with medical and food supplies are waiting for Israel's permission to enter besieged Gaza, Al Jazeera.

