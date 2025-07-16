Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha 'ongoing, no timeframe'

Doha, July 16 Hamas-Israel indirect talks are continuing in Doha without a set timeframe for their conclusion, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said.

"As long as meetings are taking place, the delegations are present here in Doha, and all parties are communicating on a daily basis. These negotiations are ongoing," Al Ansari told a weekly media briefing, noting the continued engagement of all sides although "no timeframe" could be established at this stage.

Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators are working "around the clock to bridge the gaps on many of the contentious and sensitive issues under discussion," so as to reach an agreement in principle that could pave the way for upcoming proximity talks, he said.

"We consider that there is no stagnation," he said.

Condemning "irresponsible Israeli policies in the region," whose danger to regional security was evident during the recent Israel-Iran fighting, Al Ansari urged the international community to take "a very clear stand against these Israeli provocations."

A new round of indirect talks between Hamas and Israel resumed on July 6 in Doha amid international efforts to end the conflict that has devastated Gaza for more than 21 months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in 58,479 Palestinian deaths and 139,355 injuries, Gaza-based health authorities said Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor