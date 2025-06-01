Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia reassured strong support for India: Supriya Sule

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 1 : NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, leading an all-party delegation, said on Sunday that their visits to Qatar, South Africa, and Ethiopia were very successful.

She added that all three countries have been very supportive of India's message from the Prime Minister's Operation Sindoor to reach the next level of "zero tolerance against terrorism."

She also expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of External Affairs, which has organised these important meetings and made the visit successful.

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule said, "We first went to Qatar. From Qatar, we went to South Africa. From South Africa, we have come to Ethiopia. It has been an outstandingly successful trip. All three countries have been very supportive, and the message that we have brought from India, the Prime Minister's Operation Sindoor, to take it to the next level of 'zero tolerance against terror'. All three countries have reassured us that they will stand with India firmly, and they will not tolerate or support any country that supports or encourages or trains terrorists. They are very clear and I'm very grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs, which has organised these important meetings...I think this whole idea of making this outreach program so far in the three countries that we have come to has been hugely successful, and the entire credit goes to the Ministry of External Affairs, which has worked overtime to make it successful."

Earlier during the media interaction, Supriya Sule said India wants peace and will not accept terrorism anywhere.

She praised past and current Indian Prime Ministers for their peaceful policies and expressed sadness over recent terrorist attacks that caused many deaths.

"Our earlier Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and current PM Narendra Modi have continued on our foreign policy of peace and harmony. It is unfortunate that the last few years haven't been very pleasurable. We lost several lives in terrorist attacks. India is committed to having zero tolerance towards terrorism anywhere in the world...we are not here as politicians but Indians," Sule said.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

