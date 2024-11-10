Qatar suspends mediation in Israel-Hamas talks, citing 'lack of good faith': Report

Doha [Qatar], November 10 : Qatar has suspended its role as a mediator in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas after concluding that both sides are "no longer negotiating in good faith," CNN reported.

Qatar, which has long hosted Hamas' political office in Doha, has been a key intermediary, alongside Egypt, in facilitating discussions between the two parties that do not directly engage with each other.

CNN reported citing a diplomatic source that Qatar's decision followed 'growing frustration' over both sides' refusal "to engage constructively" in peace talks. Despite a brief period of activity last month, no substantial negotiations have taken place since the end of August when six Israeli hostages were executed by Hamas and discovered in a Gaza tunnel.

Previous ceasefire efforts, mediated by Qatar and Egypt in November, had seen both sides release hostages and prisoners, but those negotiations ultimately faltered.

"The Qataris have concluded that there is insufficient willingness from either side, with the mediation efforts becoming more about politics and PR rather than a serious attempt to secure peace, save the hostages and Palestinian civilians," the diplomatic source explained.

As a result, Qatar has decided that Hamas' political office in Doha no longer serves its intended purpose in this role, reported CNN.

Hamas has consistently demanded that any agreement with Israel must result in a permanent end to the war in Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused this condition, and in July, introduced a raft of new demands that effectively derailed a draft ceasefire and hostage deal.

With 101 hostages still held in Gaza, the death toll among Palestinians has continued to rise, with more than 43,000 killed in Israel's military campaign since the October 7 attack by Hamas, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Reacting to Qatar's decision, Israeli Minister of Economy Nir Barkat dismissed the country's role, calling it "Hamas' defender, the one to fund and protect the terrorist organisation." He also noted that Netanyahu's administration had previously supported payments to Hamas through Qatar, allegedly to divide Palestinian politics, as reported by CNN.

Qatar has stated that it is willing to resume mediation efforts when both sides show a genuine willingness to negotiate peace and end the suffering of civilians.

