Qatar, Taliban agree on direct flights between Doha-Kabul

Qatar and the Taliban on Wednesday agreed to start direct flights between Kabul and Doha.

Based on a mutual agreement, Afghanistan's Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation said, "Afghan and Qatari airlines will be conducting flights to Doha-Kabul each week," reported Tolo News.

"The Islamic Emirate and Qatar made an agreement to start flights between Kabul-Doha. The Afghan airlines will conduct flights to Doha, and Qatari airlines will fly to Kabul," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesman for the ministry.

According to experts, the start of flights between Kabul and Doha will boost Afghanistan's aviation industry, reported Tolo News.

"The start of flights from Qatar to Afghanistan and from Afghanistan to Qatar is a major step for Afghanistan aviation," said Sayed Masoud, an economist.

The former head of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA), said that the flights between Kabul and Qatar would help reduce the price of tickets and improve the aviation service in the country.

"It can be helpful as Afghanistan relies on its two main transit hubs like Turkey and the UAE for flights. Qatar Airways is a famous airline which is permitted to fly to 173 destinies," said Mohammad Qassim Wafayizada, former head of the ACAA.

According to Wafayizada, Kabul and Doha signed an agreement on bilateral air aviation cooperation in 2005, but due to political issues the direct flights between the two countries did not happen, reported Tolo News.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar agreed with the Taliban to resume chartered evacuation flights from the Kabul airport after talks between the two sides.

Meanwhile, a trilateral meeting among Turkey, Qatar and the Taliban officials had agreed on several key issues on how to manage and operate Kabul Airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

