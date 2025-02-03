Qatari PM meets Turkish FM on cooperation, developments in Gaza, Syria

Doha, Feb 3 Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral cooperation and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria.

According to a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, as well as the latest developments in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, and Syria, along with several issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting on Sunday, Al Thani emphasised the need for both parties involved in the conflict to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, expressing his appreciation for the strong Qatari-Turkish partnership in promoting peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Al Thani stressed the importance of all parties adhering to the full implementation of the agreement's provisions and commencing negotiations on the second phase, as stipulated in the agreement.

He further urged the partners in the international community to maintain pressure to ensure the success of these negotiations. He emphasised that no party should be allowed to obstruct them to prevent the closure of this irreplaceable window.

Al Thani underscored that the second phase of negotiations must begin tomorrow, saying, "We have already started engaging with both parties to achieve this."

He also welcomed the steps aimed at restructuring Syria and enhancing consensus and unity among all Syrian parties, paving the way for the consolidation of civil peace, security, and stability, and for building a state based on law, institutions, development, and prosperity.

He stressed the urgent importance of lifting sanctions imposed on Syria due to their negative impact on exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and hindering the provision of basic needs.

For his part, Fidan stressed the need for lifting international sanctions imposed on Syria and ensuring security.

He also highlighted that there is no room for terrorism in Syria.

Fidan urged the international community to oppose the displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, describing it as a violation of international law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor