Quad committed to improve people's lives across Indo-Pacific: Antony Blinken

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 : The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that Quad is committed to improving the lives of people across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

He highlighted the focus areas of the security bloc, from increasing maritime domain awareness to preventing cyberattacks.

"The Quad is committed to improving the lives of people across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. From increasing maritime domain awareness to helping the region prevent cyber attacks, we are investing in the region's success," Blinken said in a post on X.

Quad is notably a diplomatic partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar, along with Foreign Ministers of Japan Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, participated in the Quad foreign ministers' meeting held on July 29 in Tokyo.

Bliken, along with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, also held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the security cooperation between the two nations.

"Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, @SecDefAustin, and I discussed the progress we have made on our defense commitments through our Security 2+2 consultations. The success of these ongoing efforts is a testament to the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance," Blinken said in another post.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Secretary of State met EAM Jaishankar ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The two leaders discussed India-US collaboration and affirmed a shared commitment to regional peace, security, and prosperity.

"Met with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to deepen U.S.-India collaboration and affirm our shared commitment to regional peace, security, and prosperity," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor