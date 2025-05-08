Quad concludes simulation exercise for Indo-Pacific Logistics Network

Washington DC [US], May 8 : The US Department of State in a statement on Wednesday (local time) said that the Quad partners convened at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii for a Tabletop Exercise, a simulation to launch the Quad-IPLN-exercise (IPLN).

"IPLN is an initiative that enables Quad partners to leverage shared logistics capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the region," the statement added.

As per the statement, the IPLN reflects the Quad's commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific

"Together with the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, the IPLN reflects the Quad's commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and highlights the value of strengthening practical cooperation to address regional challenges," the statement read further.

Earlier on March 17, India, under its presidency of the Quad, is hosting the "Quad Workshop on Pandemic Preparedness for the Indo-Pacific Region" from March 17-19, 2025.

The workshop is a key outcome of the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit held in September 2024 and aims to strengthen regional health security through collaboration on governance, surveillance, and emergency response mechanisms.

Senior health officials, technical experts, and policymakers from Quad nationsIndia, the United States, Japan, and Australiaare participating in the event, along with over 25 delegates from 15 Indo-Pacific countries, including Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Kenya, Kiribati, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Palau, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Tonga, and Tuvalu. Representatives from international health organisations are also in attendance.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: "The Quad- Continuing to serve as a force for good in the region. India is hosting the Quad Workshop on Pandemic Preparedness from 17-19 March 2025. The Workshop brings together Quad partners Australia, Japan and the US, & delegates from 15 countries of the Indo-Pacific to strengthen pandemic responses, enhance resilience, & implement the One Health approach for a safer, healthier Indo-Pacific."

