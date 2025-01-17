"Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting expected during Trump inauguration," MEA

New Delhi [India] January 17 : The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting is expected to take place in Washington DC for the inauguration of US President-Elect Donald Trump.

Jaiswal during his weekly media briefing said that further details will be shared later.

Jaiswal said, "The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting is expected to be in Washington, DC for the inaugural ceremony of President Trump...We will share the further details," he said.

Japan's government has been arranging with the US, Australia and India to hold a Quad foreign ministers meeting next week after the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump, Japan-based NHK World reported on January 13.

During NHK's debate programme on Sunday, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Trump administration on January 20.

According to sources, Japanese officials have been arranging a foreign ministers meeting of the Quad framework at the time of Iwaya's US visit, NHK World reported. Japan expressed hope to confirm with the new US administration the importance of maintaining and strengthening cooperation among the four nations to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Japanese government is planning to arrange a meeting between Iwaya and his US counterpart. Notably, Trump has chosen Marco Rubio as the US Secretary of State. The top diplomats are likely to try to build relationship of trust between Japan and the US to further bolster the alliance.

They are expected to arrange a meeting between the leaders of the two nations at an early date. The Japanese government plans to take a final decision on the matter by analysing US Senate procedures for the approval of the Cabinet lineup, NHK World reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump as the 47th US President.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor