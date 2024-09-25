Quad has become more strategically aligned than ever in its mission for free, open Indo-Pacific: USISPF

Washington, DC [US], September 25 : The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the 'success' of the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit.

The Forum said that the security grouping has now become more strategically aligned than ever in its mission to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The success of the grouping is evinced in that in the four years since the Quad was elevated to a leader-level forum, it has become more strategically aligned than ever in its mission to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific and uphold a rules-based international order," the USISPF stated in a statement.

"Canberra, Tokyo, Washington, and New Delhi have strengthened their diplomatic bonds and undertaken joint endeavours and initiatives in one of the most important regions on the planet," it added.

The forum said that the Quad was a "force for good" and that all these four countries are equally vocal in their commitment to tackling global issues like pandemics and climate change, enhancing maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region, and upgrading physical and digital infrastructure.

"The Quad is a force for good, as four democracies have set out and are unequivocal in their commitment to tackling pandemics and diseases, responding to natural disasters, enhancing maritime domain awareness, developing and upgrading physical and digital infrastructure, investing in and leveraging critical and emerging technologies and combating the threat of climate change," it stated.

The forum appreciated the Quad's Health Security Partnership, under which they announced the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative for combating cervical cancer affecting many lives in countries across the Indo-Pacific.

The forum also reiterated the Quad countries' commitment to prioritise a resilient supply chain to enhance logistics and support during any natural disaster.

"Resilient supply chains are a priority for all four Quad countries and hence the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network will leverage networks to enhance logistics and support timely responses to natural disasters," it stated.

The summit also cemented Quad's focus on critical and emerging technologies with emphasis on semiconductors and AI, health security, food security, clean energy, quality infrastructure, and prioritising people-to-people ties through exchanges and educational fellowships, according to the forum.

USISPF also congratulated President Biden for hosting his summit and also bid the President and Japan PM Kishida farewell before they step down from their respective offices.

The forum further welcomed the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the United States in 2025b and the Quad Leaders' Summit in India in the same year.

US President Joe Biden hosted the Quad Summit in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday. PM Modi participated in the Leaders' Summit along with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

