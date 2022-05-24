Quad leaders to exchange views on developments in Indo-Pacific, discuss global issues

The progress on Quad initiatives aimed at fostering peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region will be discussed during the Leaders' Summit here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the US, Japan and Australia also exchanging views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest.

The Quad cooperation is anchored in the shared values of democracy, international law, and rules-based international order and a vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Quad's cooperation efforts have included working together on climate action. Quad's Infrastructure Coordination Group has been deliberating on supporting sustainable and demand-driven infrastructure in the region in a manner that doesn't burden countries of the region with unsustainable debt. Cooperation on critical and security of critical cyber infrastructure are other key priority areas of cooperative measures in the Quad.

The four countries have also been discussing continued cooperation on COVID response, and post COVID management of economy and health infrastructure. This will be the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. It will be followed by the Quad Fellowship Event.

After the Quad summit- the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He will also have a bilateral meeting with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the day.

Former Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also call on PM Modi. The Prime Minister will also have a meeting with the Chairman of Japan India Association.

On the first day of his visit to Japan on Monday, the Prime Minister had a series of engagements. He participated in the event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and chaired a business roundtable in Tokyo. He also interacted with members of the Indian community.

( With inputs from ANI )

