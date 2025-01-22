Quad to be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US

Washington, Jan 22 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday and discussed with his counterparts "different dimensions" of ensuring a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific adding in a tweet that "Quad will continue to be a force of global good".

Apart from EAM Jaishankar, the Quad Ministers, which also included new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australia's Penny Wong and Takeshi Iwaya of Japan, agreed on intensifying collaboration among each other.

EAM Jaishankar said the meeting was "significant" as it took place a day after Donald Trump took oath as the 47th US President.

"Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong and Takeshi Iwaya for their participation," he said.

"Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines the priority it has in the foreign policy of its member states. Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he added.

"We agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda, and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good," he further said.

Quad is a strategic grouping aimed at addressing China's military aggression in the South China Sea, and Beijing claims the entire portion of it.

EAM Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Rubio, his first-ever bilateral meeting after taking office as the US Secretary of State. Both leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views on several regional and global issues.

"Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate. Also, exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," he tweeted.

The EAM also met US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and said he looked forward to "working together on an active and outcome-oriented agenda".

"Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity," he said.

Jaishankar is in the US Capital where he attended Trump's inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda. He said it was a great honour to represent India at the oath-taking ceremony of Trump and J.D. Vance as the Vice President.

Jaishankar also carried a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trump, sources said on Monday.

The EAM was seated in the front row at the inauguration ceremony of Trump. This was seen as a clear message of India aiming to have close ties with the Trump administration.

EAM Jaishankar was seated in the first column alongside Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa. Two rows behind, his Japanese and Australian counterparts sat behind at the ceremony.

