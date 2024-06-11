Quake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The quake occurred at 02:15:35 IST, and the depth was registered at 160 Km.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 11/06/2024 02:15:35 IST, Lat: 36.43 N, Long: 70.98 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology wrote in a post on X.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

