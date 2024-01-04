Quake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Balai Pungut, Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 4 : An earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was noted at 0.709°N and 100.476°E, respectively.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

