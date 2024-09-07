Queen Elizabeth II Memorial to come up at London's St James's Park

London, Sep 7 The UK government has announced that the new national Queen Elizabeth II Memorial will be located in St James's Park, London.

The memorial will be situated near The Mall at Marlborough Gate, encompassing the surrounding land and the pathway leading to the lake, including the Blue Bridge, the government said in a statement.

Chosen for its proximity to significant historical landmarks, including the Buckingham Palace and the Commonwealth headquarters, the site also holds a personal connection to the late Queen.

The location near the ceremonial route of The Mall, close to statues of her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, reflects its constitutional and historical importance.

A committee, established by the UK government and the Royal Household in 2023, selected the location after consulting the public, key stakeholders, and experts across the four nations of the UK.

The government will support the project, with plans to fund additional memorials in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, details of which will be announced later.

The memorial aims to be a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, providing a space for reflection and community. It is intended to be of significant scale to reflect her lasting impact on national and global life.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented that the memorial would allow the public to "honour the Late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish".

"Queen Elizabeth II's enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country will never be forgotten," he said.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, emphasised the significance of memorialising the longest reigning British monarch in a location that represents her role at the heart of British society.

The design phase for the memorial will begin later this year, with proposals invited from architects and designers. The final design will be unveiled in 2026, marking what would have been Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday.

The memorial continues the UK's tradition of honouring its monarchs with permanent landmarks, such as the Victoria Memorial and Royal Albert Hall.

