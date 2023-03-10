Quetta police arrive in Lahore to arrest Imran

Lahore, March 10 The Quetta police have reportedly arrived in Lahore with a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The police team, led by SP Nadeem, includes DSP Abdul Sattar, sub inspector, and two other officials, Samaa TV reported.

The Lahore Police have been requested to assist the Quetta Police in executing the arrest warrant against the former Prime Minister.

The non-bailable warrant was issued by a Judicial Magistrate in Quetta in connection with a case of defamation against institutions.

The warrant says Khan's immediate arrest and appearance before the court, Samaa TV reported.

The case was registered at the Bijli Road police station.

It has been reported that Khan has also filed an application for protective bail in the Lahore High Court regarding the Quetta case.

Last week, the Islamabad police also returned from Lahore without making an arrest of the PTI chief, despite the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the Toshakhana case, Samaa TV reported.

According to the Islamabad SSP, the police team had gone to Khan's residence to serve him the notice and not to make an arrest.

The notice was regarding the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a sessions court in Islamabad against him in the Toshakhana case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor