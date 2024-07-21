Qutub Minar lit up in Colombia's national flag

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Qutub Minar was lit up in Colombia's national flag on the occasion of the South American country's Independence Day on Saturday.

The Colombian Embassy in India expressed gratitude to India's Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India for the honour.

In a post on X, the Colombian Embassy in India stated, "The emblematic #QutubMinar, a UNESCO Heritage Site in the city of New Delhi, was illuminated with the colors of the Colombian flag and the green of our biodiversity. Our special gratitude to the @MinOfCultureGoI and @ASIGoI for this heartfelt honour."

On Saturday, the Colombian Embassy in India celebrated Independence Day in Delhi. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita was the chief guest at the celebration of the 214th Independence Day of Colombia.

Taking to X, the Colombian Embassy in India stated, "It was an honour to have Minister of State H.E. @PmargheritaBJP as Chief Guest at the celebration of the 214th Independence of the Republic of Colombia in New Delhi. We expressed our willingness to continue fostering a long-standing relation and cooperation btw our countries."

In another post on X, the Colombian Embassy in India stated, "The #CountryOfBeauty celebrated its 214th Anniversary of Independence in the city of New Delhi with the best of our cultural heritage, music and gastronomy Our gratitude to all the Colombian community living in India and good friends for joining us in this special commemoration."

The Colombian Embassy in India expressed gratitude to their partners and friends in India to celebrate the 214th anniversary of the independence of Colombia.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to Colombian counterpart Luis Gilberto Murillo and the people of Colombia on their Independence Day.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Warm greetings to FM @LuisGMurillo and the Government and people of Colombia on their Independence Day."

Notably, India and Colombia enjoy friendly and cordial bilateral relations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ties between two nations have strengthened and diversified in all areas of mutual interest, including the political, commercial and cultural sectors. In 2019, India and Colombia celebrated 60 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor