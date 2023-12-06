Rachi Sharma opens up about her dream proposal

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actress Rachi Sharma shared that she believes in old school romance, and wants a grand proposal from her man.

Rachi is currently seen in the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. After a startling twist in the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), the whole tale turned on its head as the show fast-forwarded 20 years and started following the lives of Poorvi (Rachi) and Khushi (Simran Budharup), Ranbir - Prachi’s beloved daughters.

In the recent episodes, viewers were also treated to the exciting preparations for Poorvi and Ashutosh’s (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) engagement. We have seen them have a gala time shopping for jewellery, clothes as well as decorating their houses.

While, Rachi is having the time of her life shooting for this sequence, the actor revealed that she also wishes that she wants her future real life partner to do similar romantic gestures as the ones Ashutosh is currently seen planning for her in her reel life.

Talking about the same, Rachi said: “Currently we are shooting for Poorvi- Ashutosh’s engagement sequence in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and I feel the highlight of one of the major sequences is my dress and my ring, which are very beautiful.”

“Poorvi herself chooses the dress and her jewelry as well as decorates her house in the show, and believe me, I want to plan my engagement in real life as well,” she shared.

Rachi continued saying: “What’s more is that since I was a kid, I had thought about my dream proposal and I want my partner to select my ring, and my dress as well. I want him to plan everything along with me. And while in reel life my dream has been achieved, I just hope this dream will be fulfilled in my real life too.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor