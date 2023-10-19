Radiation therapy helps 89-year-old woman to beat colorectal cancer

New Delhi, Oct 19 Jasbir kaur, an 89-year-old suffering with colorectal cancer -- development of cancer in the colon or rectum -- for almost a year is now in remission after using radiation therapy.

Kaur, a resident of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, was diagnosed with advanced adenocarcinoma of the rectum last year. She experienced pain in the abdomen, inability to empty bowels, had trouble passing the stool, cramping and discomfort. Diarrhoea was also very frequent.

Looking at her advanced age and comorbidities, like diabetes and hypertension, a team of doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital ruled out surgery and decided to give image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT).

IGRT refers to the use of imaging, usually CT scans and X-rays, to help precisely target the cancer with radiation therapy. It's used to treat all types of cancer and sometimes also used to control tumours that aren't cancerous.

After five weeks of treatment, her reports showed a complete remission. Her symptoms were also completely relieved, said Dr Vineet Nakra, Radiation Oncologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital who treated Kaur.

"Radiation therapy is an extremely targeted treatment precisely acting on cancer wherever it may be in the body. This allows the cancer cells to be killed or be reduced in number while safeguarding most of the healthy organs and tissues in the body,” said Nakra.

He explained that IGRT is an advanced therapy that delivers radiation with higher degrees of precision, hence the patient faces minimal side effects.

“It was her positivity and latest technology that helped us to treat her cancer completely.”

Nakra further said that “radiation therapy supports cure of cancer in patients either alone or combined with other treatments”.

“It eases symptoms, extends the survival period in more advanced forms of cancers, and is a proven treatment modality for nearly every type of cancer. Patients can lead normal and healthy lives after diagnosis and treatment.”

The doctors “almost gave me a second life. Now I can go to Gurudwara, do my Paath and spend time with my family. I want to convey to everybody that age is just a number, do not lose hope and aim to beat any health issues you face in life,” said Kaur, who last month celebrated her 89th birthday.

