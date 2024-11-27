Radical militant groups launch major offensive on Syrian military sites in Aleppo

Radical militant groups launch major offensive on Syrian military sites in Aleppo

Damascus, Nov 27 The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group and allied factions launched a major attack on Syrian military positions in western Aleppo on Wednesday, a war monitor reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, HTS and factions from the al-Fatah al-Mubin operations room advanced in western rural Aleppo, seizing control of strategic points in Qubtan al-Jabal and Sheikh Aqil near the 46th Regiment.

The attack was marked by intense exchanges of artillery and rocket fire between government forces and HTS-aligned factions.

Syrian government forces shelled the rear positions of the factions around the city of Atarib, Darat Izza, and surrounding villages, the observatory said, adding that a Russian warplane also conducted airstrikes using vacuum missiles.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the western countryside of Aleppo witnessed a significant displacement of civilians from Atarib and nearby villages, driven by HTS military buildups near the front lines, according to the observatory.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly the Nusra Front, is considered a terrorist organization by Syria, Russia, and several other countries.

