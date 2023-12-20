Raghav Juyal: 'Kill' has given me a new identity

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who started his journey with the film 'Sonali Cable', is set to redefine himself in the upcoming movie 'Kill', which he says has given him a new identity.

Reflecting on his journey, Raghav states, "The movie 'Kill' has given me a new identity as a villain, a character I've never explored before. This role not only challenges me as an actor but has also become a cornerstone in my evolution as a performer."

The actor added: "From my early days in 'Sonali Cable' to gracing the stage of a dance reality show, and now embracing a full-time actor's life, this journey has been nothing short of remarkable. People see me a certain way, as this sweet nice guy, which in reality I’m."

Raghav is elated that makers are giving him this "opportunity to do something so far different from what I have done before".

The film also stars Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala.

Produced by the dynamic duo Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, 'Kill' is slated for release next year in India.

