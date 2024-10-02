"Raging fires in Middle East fast becoming inferno": UN chief condemns Iran's missile attack on Israel

New York [US], October 2 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel and expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East.

In his remarks to the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday, Guterres said, "The raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno. Exactly one week ago, I briefed the Security Council about the alarming situation in Lebanon. Since then, things have gone from bad to much, much worse. As I told the Council last week, the Blue Line has seen tensions for years. But since October, exchanges of fire have expanded in scope, depth, and intensity."

"I stated that the almost daily exchanges of fire by Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups in Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces are in repeated violation of Security Council resolution 1701. I emphasized that the daily use of weapons by non-state armed groups is in violation of Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701. And I stressed that Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and the Lebanese state must have full control of weapons throughout Lebanon," he added.

Guterres said that a "dramatic escalation" has been seen in the Middle East. He said, "In the few short days since then, we have seen a dramatic escalationso dramatic that I wonder what remains of the framework this Council established with resolution 1701. Israeli forces have conducted relentless air strikes across Lebanon, including Beirut."

Earlier in the day, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said that the country has declared United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and banned him from entering Israel.

Katz said that anyone who cannot condemn Iran's attack on Israel does not deserve to enter Israel. He said that Guterres has not yet condemned the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

He said that the US and France, along with several other nations, have proposed a temporary ceasefire allowing for the restart of negotiations. Guterres said that Israel refused that proposal and stepped up its strikes, including bombing the Hezbollah headquarters where its leader was killed.

Guterres noted that Hezbollah has continued rocket and missile attacks on Israel. He said that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday conducted what it stated were "limited incursions" into southern Lebanon. He said that UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to remain in position, and the UN flag continues to fly despite Israel's request to relocate.

He said that more than 1700 civilians have been killed in Lebanon since last October and added that the government estimates put the number as high as one million.

He said, "Civilians are paying a terrible price, which I utterly condemn. Since last October, more than 1,700 people have been killed in Lebanon, including over 100 children and 194 women. Over 346,000 people are confirmed to have been displaced from their homes. Government estimates put this number as high as one million. Another 128,000 peopleboth Syrian and Lebanesehave crossed into Syria.

"The UN has mobilised all its capacities to provide urgent humanitarian aid in Lebanon, and I ask the international community to fully fund our appeal. Since October 8th, Hezbollah attacks on Israel have killed 49 people, with over 60,000 people displaced from their homes. It is essential to avoid an all-out war in Lebanon, which would have profound and devastating consequences," he added.

Speaking about Iran's missile attack towards Israel, he said, "Yesterday, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. It stated it was in response to the killings of Hassan Nasrallah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp commander Abbas Nilforoushan last week, as well as that of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

"Millions of people across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory were forced to seek shelter. One person was killed from the Iranian strikesa Palestinian in the occupied West Bank. As I did in relation to the Iranian attack in Apriland as should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressedI again strongly condemn yesterday's massive missile attack by Iran on Israel. These attacks paradoxically do nothing to support the cause of the Palestinian people or reduce their suffering," he added.

He said that almost one year has passed since Hamas attacked Israel. He said that Israel has carried out the "most deadly and destructive military campaign" in Gaza since October. He said that the suffering endured by the Palestinian people in Gaza is beyond imagination.

"At the same time, the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continues to deteriorate with Israeli military operations, construction of settlements, evictions, land grabs, and intensification of settler attacks - progressively undermining any possibility of a two-state solution. And, simultaneously, armed Palestinian groups have also used violence. Hamas has continued to launch rockets, and just yesterday 7 Israelis were killed in a terror attack in Jaffa," he added.

Calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, the UN chief said, "The events of the past week, the past month, and indeed nearly the past year make it clear: It is high time for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, the effective delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and irreversible progress to a two-state solution.

"It is high time for a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, real action towards full implementation of Security Council resolutions 1559 and 1701, paving the way for diplomatic efforts for sustainable peace. It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation that is leading the people of the Middle East straight over the cliff. Each escalation has served as a pretext for the next. We must never lose sight of the tremendous toll that this growing conflict is taking on civilians. We cannot look away from systematic violations of international humanitarian law. This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop. Time is running out," he added.

Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Volker Turk stressed that "peace must prevail" in the Middle East.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday urged members of the UN Security Council to condemn and sanction Iran for its missile attack on Israel, The Times of Israel reported. She made these remarks during an emergency meeting on the latest escalation in the Middle East.

"This is a moment for this Council to speak outwith one voiceand condemn Iran for its unprovoked attack against another member state. And equally important, to impose serious consequences on the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] for its actions," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said, "In a broad sense, Iran was complicit in the October 7th attacks on Israelthrough its funding, training, capabilities, and support for the military wing of Hamas," she continues. "And after Hamas' horrific attack, carried out nearly a year ago today, the United States sent a clear message to Iran: Don't exploit the situation in ways that would risk propelling the region into a broader war," according to The Times of Israel.

She said, "The IRGC flagrantly and repeatedly ignored this warning." She asserted that the Iranian regime should be held responsible for its actions and strongly warned against Iran or its proxies.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "Let me be clear: the Iranian regime will be held responsible for its actions. And we strongly warn against Iran - or its proxies - taking actions against the United States, or further actions against Israel," The Times of Israel reported.

Calling for action, she said, "If this Council sits on its hands, what message will that send? I fear that silence and inaction will only invite the IRGC to repeat attacks like what we saw yesterday, and on April 13th of this year, again and again and again."

This comes at a time when the situation in West Asia escalated following Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said "Tehran would pay for it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor