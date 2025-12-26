'Rahman talking about peaceful, safe, inclusive Bangladesh; we should welcome that': Former Envoy Rajiv Bhatia

New Delhi [India], December 26 : On the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's after 17 years, Former Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia said that his return can be assessed in a positive manner as Rahman has spoken about a peaceful and inclusive Bangladesh and said it remains to be seen what Rahman does in the country.

In an interview to ANI, Bhatia said, "Based on what we know about Tarique Rahman and his parents- one of whom was the President of Bangladesh, and the other who served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, we can say tentatively that we assess his return in a positive manner. There are just a handful of political parties in that country. The BNP is probably the largest and most influential (in Bangladesh) at this time... It (his return) is good for the party and therefore for the country."

Speaking on the impact of Tarique Rahman's return on international diplomatic relations, the former Envoy told ANI, "We will have to wait and see what Tarique Rehman has to say about foreign policy. He has spoken a lot about what he wants for Bangladesh; he is talking about a peaceful, safe, and inclusive Bangladesh. We should welcome that. These are very initial days and we will have to see what he says more and especially what he does".

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev toldthat Rahman has huge potential to shape the destiny of Bangladesh. He reflected upon the parties in Bangladesh and how ultimately any government in Bangladesh has to have a working relationship with India.

Tarique Rahman, who is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was arrested during the army-backed caretaker government of 2007-08. After his release, he went to London with his family and did not return to the country.

After the ousting of Sheikh Hasina last year, he was acquitted one by one of the cases filed during the Awami League period through legal battles, paving the way for his return to the country.

Rahman has returned to the country ahead of the elections in February 2026, and in a time when fundamentalist forces grip the nation, engaging in violence against the Hindu minorities.

