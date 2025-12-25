"Rahman's return will energise BNP": Foreign Affairs Expert

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev on Thursday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh will help the BNP run a robust, strong election campaign.

Rahman's return will have a profound effect on the upcoming elections, as parties tussle for power between the BNP, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the student wing and the Inquilab Moncho, Sachdev said.

He said, "Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh will definitely energise and enthuse the BNP. It will help the BNP run a robust, strong election campaign. Secondly, it will impact domestic politics in Bangladesh, as there is jockeying for power among the BNP, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the student wing, and the Inquilab Moncho. What would Yunus do? Thirdly, in terms of foreign policy, he will assume a somewhat more statesman-like positioning with respect to India."

Former diplomat KP Fabian recalled the Ziaur Rahman dynasty and said his return might recalibrate the BNP.

"His father, Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated, and his mother, Khaleda, is not keeping well and is seriously ill. Since 1991, Bangladesh has had two dynasties: Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. Her (Sheikh Hasina) party is disallowed from contesting. The BNP may emerge as the majority party or as the single largest party, in which case Tarique Rahman will be the Prime Minister. Bangladesh needs good neighbourly relations with India, and so does India," he said.

Returning to the country after 17 years, Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was accorded a grand reception on 300 Feet Road in the Purbachal area of the capital.

He stepped onto the reception stage at 3:52 pm on Thursday and then addressed party leaders and activists. He began his speech with the words "Dear Bangladesh."

He urged people to maintain peace and order in the country, avoid any disorder and face challenges with patience.

"Our beloved motherland was achieved in 1971 through the blood sacrifice of millions of martyrs," Tarique Rahman said in his speech.

