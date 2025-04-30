Rahul Gandhi congratulates Mark Carney on election victory

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney after his Liberal party won the election on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi said that both India and Canada must work together to address global inequalities.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Mark Carney on becoming Canada's Prime Minister and to the Liberal Party on their decisive victory. India and Canada share deep democratic traditions and a strong commitment to pluralism. Our nations must work together to address global inequalities and create greater opportunities for all our citizens."

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh, too, expressed hope for better India-Canada relations under his Prime Ministership.

In a post on X, he said, "Mark Carney, who has won a remarkable victory for the Liberal Party in Canada, has been the Governor of the Central Bank of two countries. He is a highly accomplished finance professional and I remember his passionate commitment to multilateralism as well as to climate change issues especially. India-Canada relations under his Prime Ministership will hopefully change for the better."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Carney on his election win as the Prime Minister of Canada, extending warm wishes to the Liberal Party for their electoral victory.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people."

Canadian news outlet CTV News has projected that Carney and the Liberal Party will retain power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form the government. Carney had taken over the leadership from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after losing the confidence of his party.

