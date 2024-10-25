Rahul Gandhi, Kharge urge residents to stay safe as Cyclone Dana hits Odisha

New Delhi, Oct 25 As Cyclone Dana made landfall in Odisha early on Friday, leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi took to social media to address the situation.

Cyclone Dana struck the northern coast of Odisha at 5:30 A.M., impacting areas near Dhamara and Bhitarkanika.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi cautioned about the cyclone's potential for severe impact on Odisha, West Bengal, and other eastern coastal states.

He urged residents in affected areas to stay safe and follow government guidelines, emphasising the need for the Central government to provide full support to those in crisis. “Every possible effort should be made to protect lives and property,” he stated, calling for Congress members to assist in relief efforts.

Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments in a post on X, highlighting the need for preparedness and prompt action in response to the cyclone's landfall. He called on the Union Government to extend comprehensive support to affected states and encouraged Congress workers to aid those in need.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the state's cyclone preparedness with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, assuring him of central assistance.

Odisha has taken extensive measures, setting up 5,209 cyclone shelters and evacuating over 362,000 residents from vulnerable areas, including 3,654 pregnant women being relocated to hospitals.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rain and strong winds in neighbouring states like Bihar and Jharkhand. As Dana moves inland, cloud cover has increased across 34 districts in Bihar, with temperatures dropping by 1-6 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts that Cyclone Dana will weaken into a storm as it progresses over land later on Friday. The effects of the cyclone are expected to intensify throughout the day, highlighting the urgent need for community readiness and response efforts.

